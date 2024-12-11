Kogi State First Lady Hajia Sefinat Usman Ododo has advised youths to be mindful of social media’s potential negative influences and to focus on making positive choices that can secure a bright future.

Mrs Ododo gave the advice in Okene in continuation of the 16 days of activism and awareness campaign on the elimination of violence against women and girls held at the Palace of Ohinoyi of Ebira Land on Monday.

The first lady, who expressed concern over the level of moral decadence in the social media space, advised youths, particularly young women, to desist from acts that portray womanhood in a bad light and focus on making positive choices at all times.

Mrs Ododo further decried the younger generation’s involvement in social vices such as internet fraud, noting that it is imperative for the youth to acquire entrepreneurial skills in relevant vocations, including information and communication technology, to become self-reliant and build a sustainable future.

Hajia Sefinat appealed to parents to go the extra mile in moulding their children into responsible adults, charging them to take advantage of the free education provided by Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration to enrol their wards in schools.

Speaking at the occasion, the Ohinoyi of Ebira Land, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed Tijani Anaje, emphasised the importance of peace, love, respect, and discipline in the family and implored parents, particularly fathers, not to abandon their duties as head of the family.

The Ohinoyi further cautioned traditional rulers in Ebiraland not to condone sharp practices within their domains by rewarding good examples and reprimanding those engaged in negative practices.

The director general of Kogi State Pension Commission, Maryam Abedo, in her goodwill message, advised women to discourage any form of molestation before and after marriage and always speak out and report such cases to the appropriate authority.

She called on parents to pay attention to their children and get close to them so that they can always confide in them when there are issues.

While urging parents to instil in their sons proper ways of treating their spouses, Mrs Abedo admonished spouses to have mutual respect to build a healthy society that would breed godly children.