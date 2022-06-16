Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello yesterday hinted that he would launch another attempt to be president in the near future.

He disclosed this to State House correspondents after visiting President Muhammadu Buhari to thank him for allowing him to contest in the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

According to him, what he did with with the APC presidential race was to “test the mike,” saying that his next attempt will be “supersonic.”

Bello appealed to his supporters not to be disillusioned as according to him, in life “sometimes you win some and sometimes you lose some.”

He urged his supporters to support the ruling party across board in the coming elections.

He said “Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen, let me use this very wonderful opportunity. Please permit me to appreciate Nigerians, especially the youths, the women, all the younger generation, the people living with disabilities, all the various groups and organisations from within the country and outside the country, numbering into millions who have given the support so far.

“A lot of you might be disenchanted disillusioned or not happy; please, be calm. The journey is not over. It is just a stop gap. Please let us support our party, the All Progressives Congress. In every contest, there are bound to be a winner. And there are bound to be those who did not win.

In all, we are all winners. APC must win for our dream for our hope to be alive. I thank you all God bless Nigeria, God bless our party and God bless all of us.”

On the possibility of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, running with a Muslim running mate, the governor stated that religion should not be the determinant for political offices.

He said whether a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket, the major consideration for selection should be the ability to deliver.

“The flag bearer, Senator to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is an astute politician. He understands the game well and he knows how to win a contest, especially at this level. I’m confident that himself, Mr. President, our party leaders and elders of our party will come up with a selection that is going to sell the party and the candidature of our party and ensure that victory, whether Muslim/Muslim ticket or Christian; whether from Northeast or wherever, I am confident that the party can come up with someone who will assist in the already victory that we are envisaging ahead of us.

“So, whether it is Muslim or Christian, we’re all Nigerians. It is long I have been advocating that we should de-emphasize our fault lines; that which divides us; let us rather dwell on what unites us more. That is my position.