Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has presented 25 ambulances to all the local government areas in the state and some tertiary institutions and fire-fighting vans to the state’s fire service.

The governor also presented 40 SUVs and four Hilux vans to the lawmakers and judges at a ceremony in Lokoja at the weekend.

The provision of the ambulances according to the governor was part of efforts to enhance smooth functioning of the health sector in line with the government’s prioritisation of the sector.

Governor Bello stressed that the autonomy granted the legislature and local governments was geared towards service delivery, noting that the judiciary, legislature and local governments had enjoyed autonomy under his administration.

He said; “Today we can boast of a reference specialist hospital in Okene that has been adjudged the best in sub-Saharan Africa. The ambulances would help attend to emergencies within the shortest possible time for efficient health care delivery.

“We have made the health needs of our people top priority under our administration, reason the 2024 budget is basically aimed at employment generation for health care providers and consolidation of the available infrastructure that has made us a reference point in North Central Nigeria.

“It is also our avowed determination to ensure that our judicial officers are provided the needed means to make them deliver justice without fear or favour,” he said.

Bello assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to offer the necessary intervention that would improve their well-being, assuring that his efforts would be felt till the last minutes of his administration.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Umar Aliyu, commended the governor for delivering quality services to the people.

In his goodwill message, the commissioner for health, Dr. Usman Zakari, said following a baseline and needs assessment carried out in 2018, the administration of Governor Bello employed over 3,000 health workers and improved on the infrastructure in all health institutions.

He described Governor Bello as a game changer in the health sector.

Chief judge of the state, Justice Josiah Mejabi, thanked the governor for considering the welfare of judges as paramount.