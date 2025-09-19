The Kogi State Government has condemned the violent protest staged on Wednesday at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, by some persons under the banner of the Association of People Living with Disabilities (PWDs).

The protesters, who locked the university’s main gate and disrupted academic activities, claimed they were being marginalised in employment opportunities at the institution.

Mark Samuel and Abubakar Salamat, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, alleged that the university had consistently excluded them from employment opportunities and claimed to have discovered a recent government approval for recruitments and are demanding to know what percentage is reserved for people with disabilities, in line with the Disability Act of 2018.

While calling on the university’s management to immediately include PWDs in the university’s recruitment process, the duo of Mark Samuel and Abubakar Salamat, insisted that they would continue their “peaceful protest” until their demands are met and they are guaranteed equal employment rights.

However, in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday, the state commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, described the claims as “baseless,” stressing that the institution has employed several qualified persons living with disabilities in both academic and non-academic roles.

He gave examples of PWDs already in the employment of the institution to include Rofiat Ozohu Ohize, who he said has been serving as Technologist II in the Chemistry Department since May 20, 2024.

Others according to the commissioner are, Ahmed Rufai Omuya, who assumed duty on 11th January 2024 as an Assistant Executive Officer in the Registry Department; and Mustapha Obaje, who joined the institution on 25th March 2025 as an Assistant Lecturer in the Technology Education Department, among others.

“These appointments clearly demonstrate that CUSTECH continues to employ qualified persons living with disabilities, based strictly on competence and merit,” Fanwo said.

He explained that recruitment into academic and administrative positions at the university, and indeed across all educational institutions in the state, is strictly merit-driven.

According to Fanwo, vacancies are publicly advertised, PWDs are given equal opportunities to apply, and those who meet the required standards are employed.

“The application process does not indicate disability status; it speaks only to qualifications and competence. This clearly shows that the institution does not discriminate in any form,” he added.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by PWDs, the commissioner maintained that their claims of exclusion were unfounded, stressing that the government cannot operate a quota system in academic recruitment where excellence and merit must prevail.

Fanwo further noted that the violent nature of the protest, the use of expensive recording gadgets by the protesters, and the heavy mobilization of media coverage suggested clear political undertones.

“As the build-up to 2027 intensifies, it is not surprising that some politicians may attempt to exploit vulnerable groups to create crises and destabilize institutions,” he said.

The government commended the management and students of CUSTECH for their maturity and restraint in the face of provocation, noting that their decision not to retaliate prevented what could have escalated into chaos.

Fanwo reaffirmed Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s commitment to fairness, inclusivity, and service to all citizens, regardless of physical status.

He urged the Police and other security agencies to investigate the incident and take proactive measures to prevent a recurrence.

“While the government remains committed to inclusivity, we will not allow politically motivated disruptions to threaten the peace of our educational institutions,” he declared.