The Kogi State Ministry of Health has distanced itself from recent rumours making the round regarding the recruitment of personnel by the State Hospitals Management Board (HMB) and the State Specialist Hospital.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Dorothy Onoja, on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, described the rumour as false, saying that the HMB and State Specialist Hospital are not currently engaged in any recruitment activities.

“It is important to clarify that these rumors are entirely false. The HMB and State Specialist Hospital are not currently engaged in any recruitment activities.

“We urge the public to disregard these baseless rumours and exercise caution when approached by individuals claiming to offer employment opportunities in exchange for payment. It is crucial to emphasise that no government official will ever request payment for employment opportunities.

“For accurate and up-to-date information on job opportunities within the Kogi State Hospitals Management Board and State Specialist Hospital, we recommend visiting their official website or contacting them directly.

“Official announcements will be made once the government approves the recruitment of healthcare workers, and this information will be communicated to the public.

“If you are interested in pursuing healthcare job opportunities in Kogi State, we encourage you to explore vacancies on reputable job boards. However, we advise you to always verify the legitimacy of job postings and refrain from making any payments for employment opportunities.

“For any further inquiries or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to the appropriate authorities,” the statement stressed.