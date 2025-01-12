The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the possibility of Nigeria sliding towards a one-party state with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly gradually taking more states ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP expressed this while addressing the Akwa Ibom State executives, supporters and stakeholders of the party during a “Thank you” visit to the party’s office by Governor Umo Eno.

National Woman Leader of the PDP, Hajiya Amina Darosimi, who spoke on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC), noted the development strides of governor Eno’s administration, affirming the party’s acknowledgement of the feat.

Applauding Governor’s achievements in the past 19 months, Darosimi, noted the capacity exerted in building the state under his watch, declaring that “the party is proud of the governor’s great strides.”

The woman leader assured that, “The PDP remains committed to resisting any move to make Nigeria a one-party state because PDP is offering a viable opposition in the nation,” and pledged the party’s support to ensure that Governor Eno secures his second term “to make the party proud.”

Responding, the Governor expressed gratitude to the party for galvanisng support across its various structures towards the success of his administration since the May 29, 2023 inauguration.

He explained that his visit was in line with the age-long tradition of leaders who emerged on the party’s platform, noting that it was a home return for him because the party is the owner of the government.

Governor Eno assured that his administration would continue its grassroots-targeted development to reciprocate the party’s goodwill and sustain its popularity across Akwa Ibom communities.

He stressed that his administration has paid attention to taking development to the grassroots and will continue to impact rural communities to reciprocate their massive support towards his victory and the pursuit of his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

In order to reinforce his alliance with the people, he reminded the party that he would soon commence a tour of federal constituencies for town hall meetings, urging stakeholders to come together and agree on what to put forward ahead of the meetings.

He also disclosed plans to have empowerment schemes during the town hall meetings across the 31 LGAs to reach out to farmers, traders and entrepreneurs to boost the local economies.

Governor Eno further tasked party faithful who have been privileged to serve in the government in various capacities to make efforts towards maintaining a fruitful relationship with their constituents as a means of boosting their political value among their people, which will be to the advantage of the party in sustaining its popularity.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Elder Aniekan Akpan thanked the governor for the new year visit and for his strong support for the party.

He also conveyed the resolution of the PDP to endorse Pastor Eno as the sole candidate of the party for the 2027 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.