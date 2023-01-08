The Kogi State government has queried the paramount traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, for refusing to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari during his visit to the state.

Buhari who was in the state on December 29, 2022 to inaugurate some projects including the palace of the Ohinoyi which was built by Governor Yahaya Bello was received by top government officials and foremost traditional rulers but the vice president of Kogi council of chiefs was absent.

In a letter to the monarch signed by Enimola Eniola, the director of chieftaincy affairs, Ado Ibrahim was accused of exhibiting deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing “Kogi State and Ebiraland in particular to grave disrepute”.

According to the letter, he refused to come out and receive the president at the designated venue approved by Governor Bello.

The letter read, “It has been observed with serious concern that you have exhibited deliberate attitude and actions capable of bringing Kogi State and Ebira land in particular to grave disrepute. These actions are quite unbecoming of a revered royal father of your status.

“Specifically, you were aware through many fora of the glorious visit of President President Muhammadu Buhari to Okene on 29th December, 2022 to commission land mark projects executed by our dear Governor Yahaya Bello. In a flagrant disregard to the persons and high offices of the President and the Governor, you bluntly refused to come out and receive the president at the designated venue rightly approved by the executive governor of the state.”

Ibrahim had earlier expressed support for Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Kogi Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party amid reactions from Governor Bello and the APC.