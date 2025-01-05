Kogi State commissioner for housing and urban development, Hon. Abanika Taiye, has expressed concern over the alarming issue of illegal occupation of properties under the National Housing Programme (NHP) in the state.

The commissioner said recent assessments revealed that approximately 85% of the housing units in Phases 1, 2, and 3 of the NHP in the state had been occupied by unauthorised individuals.

“This not only disrupts the programme’s intended purpose but also compromises the dreams and aspirations of rightful beneficiaries,” he stated.

The commissioner stated that the ministry has taken steps to rectify the situation, including collecting and processing houses deposited back to the office to identify and fine-tune them for their rightful owners.

The state government is preparing to hand over keys to legitimate subscribers who have followed due process and fulfilled program requirements.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to the need for urgent action to address the illegal invasion of these properties.