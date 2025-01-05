The chief missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Maroofdeen Abdul-Azeez Onike, has been invited to attend the lying-in-state of former US president Jimmy Carter slated for January 8 at the Capitol Rotunda.

A statement from NASFAT yesterday said the rare privilege acknowledged Imam Onike’s pivotal contributions to human rights advocacy, a cause that defined Carter’s enduring legacy.

Former president Carter, a global icon for peace and democracy, was celebrated for his tireless dedication to advancing human dignity. The Carter family’s invitation, extended to Imam Onike and his wife, Alhaja Sadiat Onike Abdul-Azeez, according to the organisation, underscored their shared commitment to fostering societal progress and interfaith harmony.

“The recognition is a testament to NASFAT’s global impact under Imam Onike’s visionary leadership,” the statement said.