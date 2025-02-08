The Kogi State Government said that it has concluded arrangement to organise a training programme for frontline healthcare workers in the State.

According to the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abdulaziz Adams Adeiza, the training was a collaboration between the Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and State’s Ministry of Health and partners.

He added that the State governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, whom he described as the Chief Servant of Kogi State and a health-friendly leader, will officially declare the training open on February 10, 2025 at 10am.

According to him, the training aims to enhance the skills and effectiveness of healthcare workforce in the state and as well strengthen the overall healthcare system.

He added that the training was specifically designed to build the capacity of Local Government Health Workers, noting that the programme will equip them to provide high-quality, patient-centered care.

“Additionally, it will address key challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, shortage of skilled personnel, and limited resources in Primary Healthcare Centres,” Adeiza added.