Tragedy struck the people of Abagana Community in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State on Friday, when a 37-year-old man, Anthony Kosisochukwu Okafor sent his elder brother, Mr. Emmanuel Okafor, 45, to his untimely grave.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the sad incident happened at about 7pm on Friday when Anthony and his deceased brother, Emmanuel Okafor, had disagreement over foodstuffs sharing at their Adegbe Village home in Abagana.

It was learnt that the younger Okafor, in a fury of anger during the quarrel between him and his elder brother, pierced the latter’s chest with a stick, resulting to his death.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident on Saturday, disclosing that the younger Okafor has been arrested by a joint security team of the Abagana Police Division and operatives of the state ad-hoc security organisation, Anambra Vigilante Goup (AVG).

Ikenga further revealed that the suspect has confessed to engaging his deceased brother in a fight about foodstuffs consumption.

The Command’s spokesperson said, “The suspect confessed to having engaged the victim in a fight over a heated argument about using foodstuffs in the house. Kosisochukwu was said to have used a stick to pierce the deceased chest.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The PPRO described the incident as quite disturbing as it highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and conflicts amongst family members.

Police further emphasised that the incident underscored the need to manage conflicts and emotions in healthy and constructive manners to avoid irreparable consequences.

“The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka and shall be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation”, the PPRO stated.