A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Sanusi Abubakar (Gamji), has denied having any knowledge of governorship campaign posters bearing his photo and name in circulation in the State.

In a statement jointly signed by Alh. Abubakar Kent and Alhaji Muhammed Sule (Sunday SEA), chairmen of Team Gamji and Gamji Coalition for Asiwaju respectively, the duo said the campaign posters being circulated was the handiwork of mischief makers as it was without the approval of their principal.

“We state here categorically that our patron’s interest is the success of Asiwaju and Shettima come 2023. He has no knowledge of the said posters, so we urge the public to ignore it.

“His focus is on the success of the presidential election and not on any personal interest. Our outing on Saturday was his own way of rallying support for Asiwaju and Shettima.

“Alh Sanusi Abubakar Gamji is in politics to fight our common enemy – ‘poverty’. Even though Allah has been kind to him, he feels the pain of the less privileged and says we have to join hands together to fight poverty,” they said.

The governorship campaign posters flooded the Central Senatorial zone of the State and its capital as well as the social media.

He urged all his teeming supporters to vote massively to ensure the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in the 2023 general elections.