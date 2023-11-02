The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has raised the alarm over alleged plan to unleash thugs on voters during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Melaye said: “intelligence” at the disposal of his campaign council suggested that the thugs would be brought into Kogi State from Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo States.

The two-time member of the National Assembly, who said fake Police and Army uniforms have been given to the thugs so they could not easily be detected by residents, however, declared that they were prepared to defend their people and votes this time around.

“We implore security agencies to take immediate note of these issues.

“We demand a free and fair election where the vote of every Kogite will count. The tide is clearly in our favour as the people are solidly behind us.

“I want to tell you that when I said that we are going to defend our votes and defend our people, we will do that within the ambit of the law. I can assure you that we will defend our votes this time around.

“Anyone who is coming to disrupt our peace, we will defend our people.

“We want Governor Yahaya Bello to know that we are already aware that he is bringing another set of thugs and hoodlums from Ijebu, Ogun State, to be led by one Alfa Nojeem Agbebi,” Melaye stated.

The press conference was attended by the PDP deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Habeebat Deen, and members of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council.