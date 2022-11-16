The coordinator and leader of Labour Party in Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State, Mr David Apeh, and over 2000 others, have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In a mega reception and decamping rally, Kogi State deputy governor, Chief Edward Onoja, received the defectors with enthusiasm at Okpo, Olamaboro, Eastern flank of the state.

Onoja eulogised the LP leader, his followers and several other defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for heeding to the voice of reason by joining APC.

The deputy governor explained that the APC worked tirelessly to defeat PDP in 2015, repeated the same in 2019, expressing confidence that 2O23 would be a walkover.

He stressed that the ruling party had performed tremendously well in socio-economic and infrastructure development across the councils and the state at large under Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.