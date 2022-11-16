Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commissioned forty brand new buses as part of his administration’s commitment to providing affordable, convenient and reliable means of transportation to the citizens of Gombe State.

30 of the buses were deployed to the fleet of the State Transport Service, popularly known as Gombe Line, 5 buses donated to the 5 newly established Mega Schools and two ambulances to hospitals in order to help them address their essential mobility needs while similar gestures were extended to Gombe State Students’ Association (GOSSA) and the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in recognition of the constructive role they play in the development of the society.

It would be recalled that Governor Inuwa had on coming to office procured fifty (50) brand new buses for the Gombe Line, bringing to 80 the total of buses bought by his administration to enhance service delivery at the State transport company.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya observed that Gombe Line plays a vital role in the physical integration and social cohesion of the people by connecting communities, opening doors to travelers, facilitating the movement of goods and services, as well as providing job opportunities to teeming youths.

He explained: “With these additional buses, this brings to 80 the total number of buses bought since the inception of our administration. This will no doubt enhance service delivery and help Gombe Line to open up new routes so as to better connect our people with other parts of the country. Gombe Line is our ambassador to the world that helps in connecting Gombe to the outside world and vice versa.

“Known in the past as a drain on public resources, we have repositioned it for improved service delivery and efficient management. Today, Gombe Line is able to meet its financial obligations to its lenders as at when due. We have transformed it into a commercially viable and fiscally responsible entity. It is now able to finance its operations and expenses from its own revenues, and at the same time provides subsidized, affordable and convenient transportation to our people”.

The transport sector is important to the economy and livelihood of the people, hence the recent distribution of 1000 tricycles, popularly known as KEKE NAPEP by the Inuwa administration as part of an empowerment programme to provide jobs to the teeming youths as well as ensure affordable transportation across all nooks and crannies of the State.

The ultimate target of his administration is to create a transport-sector support fund that will finance the provision of transport vehicles in both the rural and urban areas.

This, according Governor Inuwa Yahaya, is an initiative that will help connect rural farmers to the market and link villages, towns and cities, while expanding inter-State transport.

He said, “Our aim is to provide our people with modern, robust, and high-quality transport infrastructure in order to meet rising demands. Very soon, we are going to commission the Gombe Mega Park project, which we completed after it was abandoned by the previous administration. The project will give us a befitting motor park that will serve the needs of travelers and visitors alike”.