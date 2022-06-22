Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly have distanced themselves from the signatures collected to impeach the speaker, Hon Mathew Kolawole.

The lawmakers who made this known yesterday during the House plenary said they collected signatures to pass a vote of confidence on Governor Yahaya Bello presidential ambition and not to impeach Kolawole.

The position of the lawmakers came a few days after the suspended former deputy speaker, Hon Ahmed Mohammed, representing (Ankpa I) and two other former principal officers, Hon Bello Hassan Abdullahi, (Ajaokuta) and Edoko Moses Ododo, (Dekina/Biraidu) constituencies respectfully told journalists that Kolawole had been impeached by the Assembly.

The ‘impeachment’ of the speaker, they said was due to allegations of financial impropriety, high-handedness, serial abuse of office, and refusal to abide by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The lawmakers who took turns to speak during the House sitting presided by Kolawole recalled that on May 13, 2022, members unanimously agreed to support Governor Yahaya Bello Presidential ambition and not to impeach the speaker.

Reacting to the lawmakers’ comments, Kolawole said the suspended lawmakers had violated the House rule and will be investigated by the committee on ethics and privileges.

“The chairman of this committee should write to these suspended lawmakers. It is a grievous offence. A member that is expected to be honourable is now acting dishonorably. I call this forgery, because a document that is meant for something is being used for another thing.

“At this junction, the three former principal officers Hon Ahmed Mohammed, Bello Hassan Balogun, and Edodo Moses remain suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” he added.

On June 17, shortly after 17 lawmakers at the sitting in the hallow chamber announced the impeachment and suspension of some aggrieved lawmakers, a group of 19 aggrieved members addressed journalists with a position paper announcing the impeachment of the speaker.