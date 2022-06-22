National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kogi State Command has arrested 149 suspects with a total of 2, 699kg of assorted hard drugs between January and June, in the state.

The NDLEA commander, Mr Abdulkadir Abdullahi Fakai, made the disclosure yesterday during a press briefing in Lokoja, Kogi State capital to mark the beginning of week-long activities in celebration of the 2022 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

Fakai said that the theme “Addressing Drug Challenges In Health And Humanitarian Crisis,” was carefully chosen to mark the 2022 UN Day Against Drug Abuse.

The commander said that 149 drug suspects made up of both males and females were arrested with 2,699kg assorted drugs within the period under review. The seized drugs include codeine, methamphetamine, Exol-5, diazepam, tramadol, cannabis sativa, pentazocine amongst others.

He said the agency recorded the highest seizure of 948.956kg in April followed by 307.815kg in May while the least of 59.973 kg was recorded in June, stating that already the command has tried and convicted 29 accused persons while other cases are still pending at the Federal High Court, Lokoja.

“The drug situation in Nigeria and indeed Kogi is disturbing, especially being a microcosm of Nigeria, and as a federating unit, Kogi cannot stand alone in the face of this ominous threat of drug abuse and trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The implication on security, economy and the general wellbeing is dire. Statistics and empirical facts from National Drug Law Enforcement Agency operations indicate clearly that the drug problem is mutating into a colossal social problem. It has become an issue linked beyond doubt to escalation of insecurity and its attendant effects on peace and economy across the country, ” he said.

Fakai said that explains why the command has engaged in various operations, sensitization, and advocacy visits to Governor Yahaya Bello, secretary to the state government, traditional rulers and the state security chiefs.

Fakai said, “In the area of drug abuse and preventive education (DAPE), 25 schools and organizations were sensitized from January to date while 84 clients referred from investigation units were counselled within the period.”