About nine local government areas (LGAs) in Kogi East senatorial district have supported the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Tinubu and his running mate Kashim Shettima ahead of next month’s election.

This was disclosed at a mega rally held in Ejule in Ofu LGA and organised by the chairman/national coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Ordained Movement, Hon. Suleiman Isyaka.

Key leaders of the movement from Ankpa. Olamaboro,Idah, Ofu, Ibaji, Dekina, Omala, Bassa and Igalamela/Odolu local councils attended the rally.

The organiser, Isyaka noted that the aim of the rally was for actualising the Tinubu/Shettima ambition in the 2023 presidential election.

“The purpose of everyone being here today tallies with the foundation of the APC’s presidential candidates which is, the activities involving the actualisation of Tinubu/Shettima presidential election next month in the country.

“As of December 30, 2022 when I was confirmed as one of the strong support groups of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential candidacy I came to my village in Ejule-Alle ward to flag-off the occasion.

“On that day we had a lot of people who came for the occasion and they were very ready to support the APC at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That proved to me that when I am out with the APC existing structure in my locality, I can replicate it to the other LGAs in the Eastern Senatorial District of Kogi State

“Also our mission is to sensitise and to generate votes for our presidential candidate come February,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged all members and the people of the nine LGAs to know the position of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) so that they can exercise their rights at the poll for their presidential candidate of the APC.

The APC Party Chairman in Ofu LGA Hon Yahaya Shagari, commended Hon. Isyaka for organising the event and bringing all the party loyalists in Kogi East senatorial district together.

He added that the act displayed by Isyaka shows that APC was in the right direction in bringing all the nine LGAs in Igala land together to support the Tinubu/Shettima Ordained Movement.

“With what is on ground it shows that we are waiting eagerly for the general election to cast our vote for our presidential candidate”, he said.

Also speaking, the director general/national coordinator Amalgamated APC Support Group (AASG), Dr. Nasiru Mohammed lauded the organiser of the event for putting together this laudable initiative.

Mohammed who was represented by Comr. Musa Otigba, the Director, Campaign and Mobilisation for AASG said that a vote for Tinubu/Shettima is a vote for a renewed hope for you and future generation.

“It is remarkable to note that, ihe Tinubu/Shettima Ordained Movement is already a registered member of the AASG and that is why we are here, to give you moral support and to say thank you.”