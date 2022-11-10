Kogi State Internal Revenue Service has denied that Governor Yahaya Bello has any involvement in tax-related matters of the state and has never used the agency to witch hunt any person, group or political party.

Acting executive chairman of the agency Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe made the claim after news reports went alleging that the governor was planning to use the revenue outfit to frustrate the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the senatorial candidate in the state central senatorial district, Bar. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The PDP in a statement by one of their media handlers, Dayo Onibiyo, had alleged that the state government under the leadership of governor Bello has demanded the sum of N37.5 million as payment for billboards and campaign posters from the PDP in the state.

The PDP also accused the governor of using the revenue body to victimise its candidates because it was required to provide evidence of tax clearance certificate to be able to campaign in the state.

Reacting to the allegations, the acting chairman of the revenue agency said “We are going to leave politics for politicians to play but we have to set the record straight. The state government through the house of assembly passed the law to provide for the regulation of outdoor structures for the display of signage, hoarding, advertisement and other matters connected herein and it was passed by the governor in September 2022”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revenue boss explained that the collection of adverts and signage rates was backed up by the provision of the law as provided. He said “Section 20 sub 5 said that prior to the setting up of the fund allocation committee and the inauguration of the board, Kogi State Internal Revenue Service shall perform the functions and powers of the agency provided that KGRS shall not exercise these functions and powers for more than six months”.

Enehe said contrary to the speculations from the media that KGIRS charged the PDP candidate the sum of N37.5million, the letter was sent to each political party including the All Progressives Congress that received their copy with acknowledgement on the 4th of November 2022.