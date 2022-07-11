The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested one of the wanted terror suspects who escaped from the Medium Security Correctional Centre in Kuje, following an attack on the facility by insurgents last week Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement by the director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, said the fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday, July 11, at Area 1 motorpark, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno State.

The statement added that three wraps of cannabis sativa were found on him when he was searched.

Part of the statement reads, “During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

After 15 Jail breaks, 3,828 Escaped Immates Still At Large

“While commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the Agency for the arrest and their vigilance, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.”