Kukah Ordains New Priests For Sokoto Diocese

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah, has ordained three deacons as priests.

The new priests are Reverends Megwa Mathew Ifenyi, Samaria Peter Chibi and David Nwafor Oketa.

In the order of mass and rite of ordination procession, Bishop Kukah prayed for God to give them the grace and wisdom needed as clergy men.

Kukah told the priests that the journey towards priesthood is filled with dedication, faith and unwavering commitment to God and his servants.

He said their decision to answer the divine call and embrace the sacred vocation of priesthood is commendable.

The bishop also told them that they should never forget the profound impact they will have on the lives of others as priests.

He said as priests, their ministry will touch hearts , heal wounds and transform lives , stressing that their dedication to spreading the gospel and bringing God’s love to the world, will be a beacon in times of darkness.