A combined team of security agencies, including the army, police and hunters, have returned normalcy to Kukta, a community ravaged by farmers and herders violence in the Song local government area of Adamawa State.

The latest assessment from Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday, disclosed that seven persons were confirmed dead, eight injured, one missing, and 809 households displaced by the crisis.

The state deputy governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, consoled the people and also visited the survivors upon admission to Dumne General Hospital and wished them a quick recovery.

Farauta lauded security agencies who have stationed their personnel at strategic locations to monitor and respond swiftly to threats and urged the communities to restore age-long peaceful coexistence in the area.

She urged for the strengthening of Community Peace Dialogue, initiated by the community to forestall future reoccurrence

She assured that the present government would not compromise on the safety of lives and property of its citizenry.

Commissioner of Police Morris Dankombo warned youths against taking laws into their own hands, promising that perpetrators would face the wrath of the law.

He stressed that investigations are still ongoing to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the clash.

Song local government area chairman, Idris Yahaya vowed to ensure peace prevails in the area.

Yahaya donated 15 new motorcycles to hunters and security agencies to restore law and order in the area.

The Village head of Kukta Kwedau Bulus, the chairman of Yungur Development Area Administrator, Philimon Atambita, and Fulani leader Ardo Buba Sale all promised to support the security apparatus for the enthronement of the last peace in the area.

The clash occurred in Kukta, Waltadi District, in the early hours of Sunday, October 27.