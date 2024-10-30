The body of Federal and State Auditor Generals of Nigeria has called on public finance actors, especially key government functionaries, to ensure a sustained fight against corruption in the country.

The body also advocated for a uniform auditing standard in the auditing profession across the country.

The national chairman of the auditor-generals, Mr Sunday Adegoke, made the call during a four-day capacity training held in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State.

Mr Adegoke described financial misappropriation and other corrupt activities as a global phenomenon and called for a holistic approach in the fight against the menace in the country.

“Public finance actors, especially the key government functionaries who hold one or more responsibilities in managing public finances, are primarily responsible parties to ensure this menace (corruption) is brought down.

“There is a possibility, and the risk is there, that may spot a place for the managers of the public finances, need to detect each fraud – that is either to detect or prevent the fraud,” he stated.

Adegoke, the Ondo State auditor general, explained that the workshop was centred on ‘enhancing public sector auditors’ performance for relevance and value addition’ in the country.

He said the capacity building program would equip his members with prerequisite knowledge and guidelines and stressed the need for the Auditor Generals to always discharge their expected duties to avoid fraud.

The Head of the Sub-Supreme body in Ebonyi State, Dr. Samuel Uduma, said the four-day training program would be of great benefit to the Auditors General, especially in keeping them abreast of the prerequisite knowledge for the public auditing profession.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru, for sponsoring the program and described the gesture as the first of its kind in the country.

“There is a very big gap; most of the auditor-generals and their staffs don’t know a lot of things concerning current happenings in the auditing profession, public sector auditing profession. Ends.