The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) has called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to review its sanction against a ValueJet pilot and her assistant following the August 5 tarmac incident involving Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1.

Advertisement

In a statement signed on Saturday by its national president, Galadima Abednego, the association demanded that the NCAA conduct an open, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the disruption of a Lagos-bound ValueJet flight at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The incident, which saw KWAM 1 delaying the flight, led to the suspension of the ValueJet captain and first officer by the NCAA.

Abednego admitted that the captain’s actions might not have demonstrated “optimal discretion,” but strongly condemned the singer’s conduct, describing it as “crude, unruly behaviour and arrogant display.”

“Aviation rests on two pillars, safety and security, and as a frontline professional association, NAAPE places the highest premium on these principles,” he said.

While commending the Aviation Minister and the NCAA Director-General for their prompt action in the public interest, Abednego insisted that the Fuji star should be held responsible for the incident.

“NAAPE calls on the authorities to lay the blame on KWAM 1 and make him face the full wrath of the law to prevent future incidents,” he said. “While we are not against investigation, we demand it be open, transparent, and unbiased. The intense provocation caused by KWAM 1’s actions stretched the tolerance of seasoned pilots with unblemished records.”

Abednego urged the NCAA to restore the pilots’ licences and encouraged ValueJet to continue supporting them.

“NAAPE calls on all Nigerians, especially the flying public, to cooperate with lawful authorities in airports and with aviation workers. Passengers should always exercise restraint, knowing safety is aviation’s top priority. Let us cooperate with airlines to help them serve us better,” he added.

Following initial denials, KWAM 1 on Friday expressed regret for his actions after the aviation ministry placed him on a no-fly list for 6 months, citing his role in holding passengers and crew members hostage during the incident.