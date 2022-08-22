Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, on Monday, described how another former governor of the State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, allegedly disappointed him and his supporters after joining the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in May 2022.

Shekarau, who spoke at a press conference in Kano on Monday, promised to announce his final decision of defection in few days.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, wh currently represents Kano Central in the Senate, met with the highest decision body, The Shura Council, at the weekend to discuss on issues related to Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for him to join the PDP.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Barrister Habib Shehu, had submitted its report for consideration.

Although LEADERSHIP is unable to confirm Shekarau’s next move, however, there are feelers that he will join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).