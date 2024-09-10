Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in 2023, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has expressed concern over the security situation in Kano State in light of postings of directors of Department of State Services (DSS) to the state.

He said within a span of two weeks, three different State Directors of DSS were posted and reposted out of the state, adding that it is negatively affecting the security of Kano State.

The former governor of Kano State also lambasted the federal government for handling Kano’s share of rice palliative to All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts and not the state government as it is done in other states.

He asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately halt the action which he described as a naked derailment of democracy.

Recall that NNPP is the ruling party in Kano State, while the national chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate-past governor, hails from the state.

Kwankwaso, who took to his X handle over the issues, said, “For the last one week I have been in Kano, and sadly I noted with great disappointment the Federal Government distribution of rice palliative to 35 states all through their Governors, except Kano State in the whole federation.

“Kano’s share was handed over to APC stalwarts to handle. This is a gross insult to our constitutional democracy and driving partisanship too far.

“I call on Mr. President to immediately halt this naked derailment of democracy.

“I have also noted with great concern that within a span of just two weeks, 3 different State Directors of DSS were posted and reposted out of Kano and we are still counting. Without doubt this is negatively affecting the security of Kano State,” he said.