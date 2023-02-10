Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso yesterday stormed Benin City where the party held its South-South Zonal rally.

Kwakwanso said he is the most prepared presidential candidate, saying he has visited over 500 local government areas out of the 774 while.

He said his counterparts have been focusing only on urban areas.

He visited the areas dominated by Nigerians from the north which include Aduwawa, Lagos Street, and other areas in Edo State.

He later moved in a convoy to the Baptist Convention Ground venue of the campaign where he presented the party’s flag to all the governorship and Senatorial candidates from the South-South States and called on the people to vote for the NNPP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking shortly after the rally, one of the leaders of the party and the Senatorial candidate for Edo Central, Okoduwa Akhigbe said, “Our candidate’s visiting of over 500 local government areas out of the 774 is a first-hand experience of what it means to reside in these areas and that engagement revealed that the Nigerian populace are not happy with what is happening in Nigeria today a lot of things are going wrong.”

On the chances of his party, he said, “Who is going to vote for the APC? The party has failed and remember that the PDP was voted out because they were not doing well, and do you want to go back to the party that was worse than the party that was not doing well.’’