Federal government has stepped up measures to foster innovation and economic growth through the launch of the Creative Industries Development Bill (CIDB).

It was gathered that the CIDB project is a collaborative effort between Nigeria’s creative industry and the presidency to transform the creative space through regulation and an executable action plan. It aims to build a vibrant creative space for Nigerian creative industries.

The CIDB lead, Colonel Felix Alaita (rtd), who is the senior special assistant to the president on CRA&E, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, said that Nigeria’s creative talents and industries deserve to be recognised and supported.

He said the CIDB launch will mark the beginning of a new era for the creative industries, as it will boost job creation and viable economic growth, as well as reshape the economy of creative industries, thereby unleashing the potential of the arts, and critical to reversing years of loss and inadequacies in Nigeria.

Also, the CIDB is believed to pave the way for leveling the playing field, thereby promoting diversity and inclusivity in the arts, creating a future of work in the arts, and supporting freelance and gig workers.

Furthermore, CIDB was envisaged as a critical legislative instrument to drive digital transformation through building bridges between the arts and technology, as well as supporting local arts communities through the provision of resources for small and medium-sized arts organisations.

Equally, the Bill is designed to help cultivate the next generation of artists, through investment in arts education; and serve as a boost for cultural tourism, by driving cultural and economic benefits through arts and cultural events.

The organisers of the CIDC event expressed appreciation to the office of the chief of staff to the president, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, and the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for their commitment towards the success of the programme.