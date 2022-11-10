The Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OPOCA) the apex socio -political stakeholders forum for Imo West senatorial district made up of all the traditional rulers, political stakeholders, president generals and who is who in Orlu have endorsed the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma to run for a second term in office.

Atan extraordinary meeting of the high command, hosted by Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, the national president of OPOCA, Hon. Rex Anunobi alongside members of the OPOCA high command stated that the endorsement became very necessary, following the governor’s performance as he said that the reward for hard work is more work.

The OPOCA high command declared absolute and unalloyed support for the people’s governor’s re-election bid as they declared that they will deploy all that is within their reach to realize the bid.

He said: “Today, history has beckoned, for all the performances that even deliberate challenges could not stop, good performance, good governance and I cannot start to be mentioning all one by one that cut across all the social economic facets of the state. Because since the fourth republic, this is the only government that has recorded in three years what some governments were not able to do in eight years and on that note, to whom much is given much is expected and reward for good work is more work.

“Considering that the man in charge even before being governor was the grand patron of OPOCA and a worthy son of Orlu, a philanthropist of good recording and an altruistic leader, a selfless leader, a leader that will think and talk about his people before his self and OPOCA in this extraordinary meeting of today sponsored by Nze Chinasa Nwaneri and supported by the acting patron Hon. Barr. Raph Nwosu and all OPOCA high command with friends and well-wishers and today we have risen to make that important statement.