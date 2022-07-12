For decades, development in terms of self-help projects has eluded Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, due to lack of cooperation amongst the elite, especially the politicians.

In the years past, a large chunk of Ilorin elites shied away from giving back to their community for nothing, but pure political reasons. In that era, most Ilorin elite shunned participation in community development because they felt they were not given the desired recognition from certain quarters.

The elites practically left the issue of community development in the hands of the late Second Republic Senate leader, Dr Olusola Saraki, popularly called ‘Olooye’ and his political disciples. The feeling of the elites was that the late Saraki was being singled out as alpha and omega when it comes to community development and consequently was accorded ‘undue recognition.’

However, the recent decision of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari to recognise the modest contributions of some notable Ilorin indigenes to the development of the community by awarding them honorary titles, is being seen as an attempt to change the old order.

The leadership of the umbrella body of all socio-cultural groups in Ilorin- the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) is leveraging on the initiative of the Emir. The union on Thursday July 7, 2022 organised a dinner that brought the new title holders who belong to various political camps together.

The national president of IEDPU, Alh Aliyu Otta-Uthman, did not mince words in letting the title holders realise that the strength of the people of Ilorin Emirate lies in their unity.

Otta-Uthman said the event was purposely fixed for that day because:

“You have individually contributed to the growth and development of Ilorin Emirate in one way or the other. We again thank our father, the Emir of Ilorin, for recognising your worth and contributions. We appeal to His Royal Highness to consider more of our illustrious compatriots for befitting traditional titles as such would stimulate more patriotism.”

Drawing the attention of the honorees to the expectations of their people, the IEDPU president said: “The primary duty we expect from you is to serve as agents of unity and peace. We plead with you to work towards ensuring that the unity of purpose we inherited from the founding fathers of Ilorin Emirate is maintained. You should work to ensure that the tendencies for disunity among our people are completely wiped off. We cannot afford to bequeath a divided entity to our younger ones. History would not be kind with us if we do.

“This call for peace is necessary now more than ever before as we are going into another round of general elections next year. We plead with those of you who are contesting for one position or the other conduct yourselves as statesmen who always think of the next generation. Those who are not, are urged to work on those who are, on the need to always maintain peace and civility. Politics can be conducted peacefully. We must show the rest of the nation that we are positively different.

“It is also our expectation that you will use your good influence to attract all-round positive developments to Ilorin Emirate. We expect those who have the means to establish or attract industries to Ilorin Emirate to swiftly do so. This is needed to reduce the rate of unemployment among our youths.It is, therefore, expedient on you to do something about that for the love of our people.

“I am happy that each and everyone of you are experienced public servant, statesmen and leaders of influence in your own rights. It is the wish of the union that you would work with one another to ensure that the rights and privileges of the people of Ilorin Emirate are obtained from both the state and federal governments.

“It is disturbing that many of the federal establishments located in Ilorin Emirate have neither been headed nor have the presence of indigenes of the host community in their workforces. Some of them are four or three decades old. Yet, there is no commensurate presence of Ilorin Emirate therein. This is not always the case elsewhere. It is even against the federal character principles .And so we need your cooperation to right this wrong.”

Otta-Uthman called on all indigenes of Ilorin Emirate and most especially the new honorary title holders to emulate the exemplary patriotic dispositions of the heroes of the community which included Shaykh Muhammad Kamaldeen Al-Adabiy, Shaykh Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory, Alhaji Yusuf Amuda Gobir; Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN)General Abdullahi Mohammed, General Abdulbaki Babatunde Idiagbon, Alhaji Umaru Saro and ,of course, Alhaji A. A.Jimoh, among others. All of these individuals, except one, are late.

He said they are remembered not only because of the humongous wealth they left behind but for their exceptional contributions which benefited the entire community.

Speaking at the event, Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq said his administration is spending over N4 billion monthly on payment of salaries and pensions of workers and retirees.

Represented by his special adviser on strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, the governor said the policies and programmes of his administration, including prompt payment of workers salaries, establishment of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Hub and the launching of the new Ilorin urban masterplan are all geared towards ensuring prosperity for the people of the state.

He called on the people of Ilorin Emirate to take advantage of the new Ilorin urban masterplan to invest in their home town in order to reduce the problem of unemployment and as well stimulate the economy growth of the city and the entire state.

AbdulRazaq explained that the new Ilorin urban masterplan is aimed at attracting local and foreign investors into the state over the next 20 years.

“I charge sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate visiting during sallah to take maximum advantage of the new Ilorin urban master plan to invest in their home town as part of efforts to empower our people and stimulate the state’s economy .

On the ICT hub project, the governor said the project is being undertaken “to mainstreaming our youths into the digital economy where billions of dollars worth of business are conducted online in seconds. This is our vision in the ongoing construction of the ICT hub , the conference centre, export processing zone, etc”.

He expressed delight that his administration’s robust partnership with IEDPU and similar unions has brought about peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the state and has earned the state being described as the most peaceful and secured state in the country.

He congratulated the Emir, the IEDPU leadership and the award receipients and assured them of his avowed commitment “ to supporting the union in our collective vision for rapid socio – economic development , peace and tranquility of the State .

In his sermon, the guest lecturer, Dr AbdulSobur Alaaya, emphasised the need for unity amongst the people of Ilorin Emirate and hailed the purposeful and exemplary leadership style of Governor AbdulRazaq.

The new honorary title holders that were honoured at the ceremony include Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq (Mutawali) who is the elder brother of Governor AbdulRazaq, Mal Salihu Mustapha (Turaki) who is an APC stalwart, Alh Saka Onimago (Shettima), a Sarakite, Alh Yakubu Gobir(Madawaki), the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) Sheikh Sulaiman Onikijipa (Mufti), Sheikh Imam Yakub Aliagan (Seriki Malami) and Engr Kale Kawu (DanIya).

A former Sarakite and APC stalwart who is now the gubernatorial candidate of the of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof Shuaib AbdulRaheem (Tabla of Ilorin) was also at the event.

And akin to the IEDPU’s call for unity amongst the Ilorin Emirate’s elites, Governor AbdulRazaq at the Eid praying ground on Saturday exchanged pleasantries with opposition figures in the state, including the immediate past Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the former Acting national chairman of the PDP, Alh Abubakar Kawu Baraje.