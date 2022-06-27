The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State has adopted a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Shuaib Oba AbdulRaheem, as its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 elections.

The chairman of NNPP in the state, AbdulRazaq Abdulsalam, announced this in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after a meeting the stakeholders of the party had with AbdulRaheem on Monday.

“We have picked Prof Oba Shuaib as our governorship candidate. He’s now a full fledge member of NNPP,” the NNPP chairman declared.

Abdulsalam disclosed that AbdulRaheem will be attending the meeting of all the NNPP gubernatorial candidates in Abuja Tuesday.

Also speaking, the NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Prof. AbdulRaheem said he has fully joined the NNPP.

He expressed his preparedness to join hands with other eminent Nigerians and Kwarans to take the party to a greater height.