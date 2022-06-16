Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has approved four promotion arrears for teaching and non-teaching staff of secondary schools in the state. The promotion approval covers 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The state’s commissioner for communication, Hon. Olabode Towoju announced this during a media chat organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

ADVERTISEMENT

Towoju who rolled out the giant strides of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration in the last three years said the governor had earlier approved similar promotions for the teachers in the basic education sector.

Consequently, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has fixed dates for the conduct of examinations and interviews for its teaching and non-teaching staff due for promotion for years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The executive chairman of the Commission, Malam Bello Abubakar, disclosed that the dates for the promotion examinations and interview were sequel to the approval of the conduct of the promotion exercise by Governor AbdulRazaq.

Abubakar said officers on grade levels 07 to 10 would have their examinations on Saturday, 18th June, 2022 while officers on grade levels 14 to 17 will have their examinations at C&S College, Ilorin, on the same date.

He added that officers on GL07-10 and GL14-16 in schools located in Kwara South and Kwara North will have their promotion interview on Saturday 18th June, 2022 TESCOM headquarters in Ilorin.

He added that interviews for the officers on GL 10-14 in schools located in Kwara South and Kwara North senatorial districts will hold on the same day at the Teaching Service Commission Headquarters between 12noon and 5pm. Officers on grade levels 10-14 from schools located in Kwara Central will have their interview scheduled for Tuesday, 28th June, 2022, at the same venue, among others.