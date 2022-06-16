Rampaging bandits have struck in eight villages in Kebbi and Niger states, killing 33 people. They also kidnapped 30 victims and rustled 2,000 cows.

In Niger State, the bandits killed three villagers and abducted 30 others in Garin Gidigore of Rafi local government area in their renewed attacks on border communities with Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP reports that Garin Gidigore is a few kilometres away from Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State where the bandits have several camps in the adjoining forests to launch attacks on Niger and Kaduna villagers.

It was learnt that the bandits operated from Tuesday night to yesterday morning and during the attack, many houses were also set ablaze as they ransacked the entire village

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits on long retinue of about 100 motorcycles with two on each of the motorcycles carrying AK 47, shooting sporadically arrived the village about 10.30 pm when the villagers had gone to bed.

The police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that “0n 14/06/2022 about 2230hrs, armed bandits attacked Gidigore village, Rafi LGA which is a few kilometres away from Birnin-Gwari.

“During the attack, about three persons lost their lives and a yet-to-be ascertained number of victims were abducted, while two houses were set ablaze,” he said

The police spokesman, however, said the combined police and military tactical teams had been mobilised to the area for rescue operation.

In the Kebbi attack, over 200 bandits on motorcycles in the early hours of Tuesday attacked seven communities in Danko-wasagu local government area of the state.

When the dust settled, 30 residents were killed and over 2,000 cows were rustled. Several others who sustained injuries during the attack are receiving treatment at Wasagu and Ribah hospitals.

Authorities of the state police command had, however, not confirmed the attack, as at the time of going to press. When contacted, the command spokesperson, Na’fiu Abubakar, who promised to get back to our correspondent, did not pick calls nor replied to text messages sent to him.

The communities attacked were Taturga, Kanya, Senchi, Bedi, Maga Kanya-waje, Danko and Riba.

The bandits, according to source, were stuck in the early hours of Tuesday and they were later repelled in a counter attack by the combined team of security operatives.

Five of the bandits, sources added, were neutralised by a combined team of soldiers and vigilantes in the counterattack.

Residents around the affected communities had reportedly fled their houses to neighbouring local government areas for safety.

—