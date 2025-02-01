An Ilorin-born academic, Prof. Ismail Mustapha Adua, has emerged the first Professor of International Aviation Law in Nigeria.

Adua is one of the lecturers who were recently promoted to Professorial rank by the authorities of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara State.

He joined the University of Ilorin as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Business Law, Faculty of Law, in 2008 and later became an Associate Professor in 2021.

Adua won the departmental prize for the best final year student in Islamic Law at the University of Ilorin, during 2003/2004 academic session.

Some of his publications include; Ismail Adua Mustapha (2015): Aviation Security: Airline Passengers’ Roles in Combating Air-Terrorism in the 21st Century Al-Hikmah University Law Journal, 1(1), Published by the Faculty of Law, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin .

Meanwhile, the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has joined family, friends, academic community, and the people of the state to celebrate the emergence of the top academic Ismail Mustapha Adua as the first professor of International Aviation Law in Nigeria.

The governor, in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, congratulated the University of Ilorin teacher on the historic feat in the Nigerian academic space.

“I identify with Professor Adua on this pace-setting achievement. I pray to God to grant him the sweet fruits that come with such hard work and fame,” the governor said.

Also, the Kwara State chapter of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN) has also rejoiced with Professor Ismail Mustapha Adua on his elevation to the rank of a professor by the authorities of University of Ilorin.

“Prof. Adua, by his elevation, has emerged as the 1st professor of International Aviation Law, in Nigeria,” MULAN said in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Dr Taofeeq Abduraheem, and the public secretary, Ridwan Musa, Esq.

It added: “While we celebrate this milestone achievement, we acknowledge the Almighty Allah’s benevolence over the life of our learned professor. We are grateful to Him, as we pray that this becomes the beginning of good things that will be happening in the life of Prof. Adua. May Allah grant him longevity of life garnished with good health and prosperity to enjoy the fruit of his efforts.”