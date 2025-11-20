The tenure of the acting provost of the Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin, Dr Saad Hadi, has ushered in a wave of transformation across the institution – courtesy of the consistent support of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Since Hadi’s assumption of office, the College has experienced visible progress in staff welfare, academic innovation, infrastructural renewal, financial discipline, and stakeholder collaboration.

Under Hadi’s leadership, CAILS has not only regained stability but also attained several historic firsts—ranging from landmark accreditations and infrastructure projects to sustainable funding models and improved staff motivation.

These achievements have repositioned the College as a forward-looking institution, redefining its role in promoting Arabic, Islamic, and legal education in Nigeria.

The ground breaking achievements of the provost include the establishment of the Alumni and Public Relations Centre, headed by a director with dedicated staff, creation of a Data and Statistics Unit within the Registry, led by a deputy registrar and the commencement of the first-ever student hostel construction, designed to provide on-campus accommodation and boost internally generated revenue (IGR).

Others are the attainment of pioneer status as the first institution in Nigeria to secure NBTE approval for ND Law and ND Sharia/Civil Law programmes, staff welfare and motivation,successful implementation of 2023 and 2024 staff promotions with financial benefits, payment of peculiar allowance, occasioned by the new minimum wage, including six months’ arrears to staff,

revival of the Ramadan welfare package and upward review of stipends for casual staff in consideration of the new minimum wage.

Others include the consistent record of timely and uninterrupted salary payments, secured full NBTE accreditation for six National Diploma (ND) programmes – ND Accounting, ND Computer Science, ND Mass Communication, ND Library and Information Science, ND Sharia Law and ND Civil Law.

CAILS also achieved a 100% pass rate in the 2024 Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) re-accreditation,

cleared inherited TRCN debts, ensuring continuity of the Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programme, initiated processes to introduce IJMB and Special Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programmes under TRCN regulation.

The College has also established affiliation with Kwara State University (KWASU) for Sandwich Degree programmes, boosting IGR and academic reach.

In the area of infrastructure and facilities development, the College has installed a 3,300 KVA central power transformer, donated by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, with installation costs borne by the College.

Works are also in progress on Alumni-sponsored construction of a Law Moot Court for practical legal training while the institution has secured NCC assurance for e-learning resources and a one-year library subscription.

The Hadi’s administration also enrolled staff and students into the Kwara State Health Insurance Scheme for improved healthcare delivery.

On security enhancement and figitalisation, the College has replaced night guards with trained vigilantes to curb theft and enhance safety, initiated CCTV surveillance at the College transformer point to strengthen its security and prevent reoccurrence of theft.

It has commenced solar lighting systems across the campus for improved night security, implemented mandatory computer training for all students to promote digital literacy,

solarised the College Internet Centre, Accounting laboratory and Computer laboratory for uninterrupted power supply. There are ongoing plans to launch online learning platforms and outreach centres to expand academic access.

On financial stability and institutional growth, the provost has proactively established sustainable revenue-generating sources that made available ₦9 million monthly augmentation fund for seven months, thereby rescuing the College from near financial collapse and averting difficulties in the payment of full salaries upon assumption of office.

Hadi’s administration also introduced creative entrepreneurship and IGR initiatives, including block-making industry, student skills acquisition

“Stream 2” admissions and

College Bulletin publication.

While plans are ongoing for fundraising partnerships with alumni and community stakeholders to strengthen financial resilience, the College is

collaborating with the Governing Council on engagement of local government chairmen in efforts to boost student population.

The Hadi administrator is engaging the State minister of Education to secure special TETFUND intervention for the College as well as Federal Rural Electrification Agency (REA) for support on provision of solar power in the College.

From academic excellence to financial prudence, staff motivation to infrastructural renewal, the acting provost’s tenure has marked a new era of institutional transformation at CAILS. His visionary leadership has not only redefined the College’s operational framework but has also restored confidence among staff, students, and stakeholders—paving the way for a more sustainable and competitive future.