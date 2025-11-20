The Nigeria ‘s First Lady, Mr Oluremi Tinubu has congratulated the wife of the Kwara State governor, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq for receiving the 2024/2025 prestigious Zik prize for humanitarian service.

Advertisement

Mrs Tinubu described the award as a true testament to the versatility of Prof. Olufolake’s efforts in public service and compassion towards uplifting women, children, and vulnerable groups across Kwara State, as well as for her years of dedicated public service in foreign missions.

She prayed that the recognition strengthens Prof. Olufolake’s resolve as she continues her transformative work to uplift humanity.

Advertisement

Also, the Kwara State commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Afees Abolore congratulated Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq for winning the award.

He described the recognition as a national validation of Abdulrazaq’s steady and impactful work in supporting women, children, and vulnerable households across the state.

He noted that her interventions, ranging from social welfare support to community empowerment reflected a genuine commitment to building stronger and more resilient communities.

Abolore added that the award recipient’s efforts align with the broader vision of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq , whose leadership has enabled social and humanitarian initiatives to flourish.

He observed that the First Lady’s dedication has further strengthened the state’s standing as a centre of compassion-driven development.

He also acknowledges her distinguished contributions during her years in Nigeria’s foreign missions, noting that the Zik prize represents a fitting acknowledgment of her enduring service to humanity.

Abolore expressed confidence that this achievement would further inspire the First Lady’s work and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote inclusive growth and community well-being across Kwara State.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Kwara State Chapter celebrated Prof. Olufolake AbdulRazaq over the award.

NAWOJ in a statement signed by its chairperson, Hajia Bashirat Ayantola and assistant secretary,Hajua Fatima Mohammed – Lawal rejoiced with Mrs Abdulrazaq on the milestones in service to humanity.

” NAWaOJ in Kwara State testifies to her unwavering commitment towards improving the lives of indigents, children, widows and women generally. NAWOJ is proud to be associated with the First Lady and basks in such lofty achievements.

” We pray to Almighty God to continue to strengthen the First Lady as she continue to dedicate her services towards advancement of the down trodden and humanity as a whole,” the statement added.

Ends