The Omu Aran Social Club in Irepodun local government area of Kwara State has launched N100million appeal fund for the construction of Amenities Ward for the General Hospital, Omu- Aran.

The launching of the appeal fund was part of activities that marked the Club’s 2024 Gala Night.

The event also featured cultural display and awards of honour to some personalities for their contributions to the development of Omu- Aran and for their strides in societal development.

The president of the club and Nigeria ‘s former high commissioner to Pakistan, Maldives and Afghanistan, Mohammed Abioye, emphasised the club’s dedication to preserving Omu- Aran ‘s rich cultural heritage.

He said they would continue to give back to the society by meeting infrastructural deficits in critical sectors such as health and education.

Abioye said that since its inception in 1970, the club had awarded scholarships to many indigent students and donated items to hospitals.

He added that the club also donated a multi purpose hall worth N35m to one of the secondary schools in Omu- Aran.

“The launch of the N100m appeal fund for the construction of the Amenities Ward to be donated to General Hospital Omu Aran is another giant stride which the club intends to make to assist the government in making life more meaningful for our people,” Abioye said.

While applauding the efforts of both the federal and state governments at combating insecurity across the country, Abioye, urged them to double up their efforts in nipping crime and criminality in the bud in Kwara south.

Abioye also enjoined the Kwara State government to immortalise the pioneer military governor of the state, the late Gen. Lasisi Bamigboye , whom he noted laid solid foundation for the development of the state.

He enjoined the people to support government at all levels in their quest to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

The occasion was witnessed by some top government officials, serving and former legislators, former Nigerian envoys, traditional rulers, community leaders, politicians and businessmen, amongst others.