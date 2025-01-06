The number of Point of Sales (PoS) machines deployed by merchants and individuals across Nigeria rose to 3.04 million in July this year.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) disclosed this in its latest electronic payment data.

This represents a 32 per cent increase year on year when compared with the number of deployed terminals in the same period last year, which was 2.3 million.

The July 2024 figure indicated that a total of 744, 533 new PoS terminals were deployed between August 2023 and July 2024.