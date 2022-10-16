The final burial of Mrs. Elizabeth Chinyere Amaechi, the mother-in-law of Dr. Godwin Maduka, a US-based Nigerian medical doctor, has come and gone but the beautiful memories it created will linger for a long time.

Dr. Maduka, a former Accord Party governorship candidate in Anambra State in 2021 had recently returned from abroad to give the mother of his wife, who died at the age of 77 a befitting burial.

It was a total shutdown on Saturday, October 15, 2022 as people from all walks of life trooped to Isiala Mbano LGA of the State to pay their last respect to Mama Elizabeth, who was extolled for her sound Christian life and peaceful living with all.

Maduka, a renowned philanthropist, had stormed the Imo community with retinue of friends, associates and allies who had come to identify with him at his period of grief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the burial ceremony, Dr. Maduka extolled the selflessness of Mrs. Elizabeth and her life of sacrifices for which she stood out in the community.

He said in the past 25 years he has known the late Mama Elizabeth, she was an epitome of virtuous woman whose desire to touch the lives of others is worth emulating.

He said his late mother-in-law will be greatly missed especially her divine intercession as a prayer warrior and her words of wisdom in troubled moments.

While saying that the late Elizabeth is a mother in law everyone would wish to have, Dr. Maduka called on her children to emulate her and sustain her virtues of love, sacrifice, truth and fearlessness.

The billionaire medical doctor also pledged to complete an ongoing project expected to serve as home for Catholic Priests in the community.

Thanksgiving service for the life and times of Mrs. Elizabeth was held on Sunday.