The member representing Ilorin South State Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Maryam Yusuf Aladi, on Sunday, distributed empowerment materials to about 500 artisans in her constituency.

She also assisted 500 widows with cash and foodstuff.

The empowerment ceremony attended by the representative of the First Lady of Kwara State, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, deputy speaker of State House of Assembly, Hon. Ojo Olayiwola, state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, APC women leader in Kwara Central, Alhaja Tawa Agaka, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. AbdulGaniyu Cook-Olododo and adviser on Party Affairs, Hon. Mashood-Alaka, was tagged ‘Hon. Maryam Yusuf Aladi Widows and Artisan Support Programme’.

Items distributed to artisans included hairdryer, grinding machines, freezers, sewing machines, welding machines, power generating sets, catering equipment and barbing clippers.

In her remark, Hon. Maryam Aladi said it was a great honour for her working tirelessly advocating for the needs of her constituents and striving to make positive changes in her constituency.

“As we celebrate this milestone together, I want to express my deepest appreciation for your trust, support, and collaboration.

“This event serves as a testament to our collective achievements and the progress we have made. From infrastructure development to healthcare initiatives, economic empowerment programmes to educational advancements, and legislative contributions to community engagement, our journey has been marked by dedication, resilience, and unwaivering commitment to the betterment of our community,” the lawmaker stated.

Aladi said she was inspired to do the empowerment programme by the exemplary leadership being offered the state by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

For his part, the state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, hailed Aladi for prioritising the welfare and wellbeing of her constituents, including the artisans and widows.

He encouraged her to continue to attend to the needs of her constituents as the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was doing for all the people of the state.

The guest lecturer and senior special assistant on Community Engagement to the Governor, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, said if political office holders prioritise the wellbeing of the people, the society will be better for it.

He cautioned the beneficiaries against selling off the items given to them, but should rather make judicious use of the items for their betterment and that of their families.