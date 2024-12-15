The South-East Progressive Agenda (S-EPA) has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing highly competent individuals to lead the South-East Development Commission (SEDC).

The group said the nominees for the Management and Board positions, who hail from the five states of the South-East, possess the requisite expertise and experience to drive the commission’s success.

According to a statement signed by Comrade John Nwogu, the SEDC Team led by Hon. Mark Okoye as the pioneer MD/CEO and Chief Emeka Wogu as Board chairman, demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to appointing the best individuals for the job.

Nwogu noted that Okoye brings a wealth of experience, having served as the Anambra State Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget while Wogu’s expertise as a former minister will be invaluable in driving economic growth in the region.

He said: “We applaud President Tinubu for appointing highly competent individuals to lead the SEDC. The nominees, who reflect a diverse representation from the five states of the Southeast, possess the requisite expertise and experience to drive the commission’s success,” the statement said.

“We are confident that they will work tirelessly to promote dynamic infrastructural development and sustainable economic growth in the region. The nominees are the best fit for the SEDC at this critical juncture.

“Their appointment will be instrumental in addressing the region’s challenges and laying the roadmap for a more secure and prosperous future. We are confident that they will work tirelessly to promote the region’s development and welfare.”

The group also commended President Tinubu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and other stakeholders for their tireless efforts in making the South-East Development Commission a reality.

Nwogu said with their collective efforts, the SEDC is a dream come true, adding that with the nominees’ expertise and commitment, the commission will bring about transformative change to the South East region.

“The SEDC is expected to bring about dynamic infrastructural development and sustainable economic growth to the South East region,” the statement added.

“The commission will address the appalling legacies of the Nigerian Civil War, tackle emerging challenges, and lay the roadmap for a more secure and prosperous future.

“We charge the nominees to work tirelessly to achieve the SEDC’s objectives. They must be committed to promoting the region’s development and welfare.

“As the commission begins its work, we urge the nominees to remain focused on their mandate. They must prioritise the region’s needs and work collaboratively to achieve the commission’s goals,” he stated.