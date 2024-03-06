Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday inaugurated a diabetes screening and treatment centre donated by the Lions International District 404 B2 Nigeria for Offa community and its environs.

At the commissioning the facility which is located inside the General Hospital in Offa, Governor AbdulRazaq called for more partnership with his administration for improved living standards of the people.

The governor who described the donation as community service and support at its best, commended the donor for the investments to tackle diabetes which is a major public health threat in Nigeria and across the world.

“This unique humanitarian gesture will be remembered for years to come as a life-saving contribution by Lions Club International, District 404B2 for the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes,” the Governor said in Offa.

“I commend the Lions Club for this huge gesture. We look forward to more of such collaborations with the government to improve the living standards of the people,” he stated.

AbdulRazaq noted that diabetes is a chronic condition that currently afflicts 463 million adults worldwide — a number that is estimated to hit 700m by the close of 2045.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the estimated prevalence of diabetes in Nigeria is 4.3% which is largely attributed to lifestyle changes caused by urbanization, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, smoking and harmful use of alcohol,” he added.

The Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Offa, Dr. Olabisi Abdulsalam lauded the leadership quality of Governor AbdulRazaq and his belief in the power of partnership to reposition the health sector in the state.

He also thanked the Lions Club International Foundation for the kind gesture, and the Offa community for their unflinching support throughout the execution of the project.