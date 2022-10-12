Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for the arrest and prosecution of any person involved in human trafficking to serve as deterrent to others.

AbdulRazaq made the call during the inauguration of the state’s Task Force On Human Trafficking in Ilorin, the state capital.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, AbdulRazaq described human trafficking as an issue that has taken economic and social dimension that needs to be nipped in the bud.

He called for the enforcement of all anti human trafficking laws to ensure total compliance.

The governor expressed the readiness of his administration to collaborate with necessary agencies to put an end to the menace of human trafficking.

Earlier, the director-general of the National Agency For The Prohibition Of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP), Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, represented by the director, research and programmes development unit, Mr Olubiyi Olusayo, commended Kwara State government for the support given to the fight against human trafficking.

