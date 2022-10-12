The first step that we Nigerians must take on the path to Nigeria’s greatness is a spiritual one, a spiritual awakening, not a religious one, we have had enough of religion and religiosity. We cannot be great until we are great in peace, honesty, security, integrity and industry. We need that rigid determination from well-meaning patriots to stand for righteousness. Nigerians are fully gifted with both natural and human resources but these resources are not being utilised to their maximum capability.

Leadership matters; it makes all the difference. A better country is essential for us all. What we need can be achieved if we are determined, committed and accountable.

Supporting the government is necessary for development. There are certain questions I often ask myself: “How did we move from being the ‘Giant of Africa’ to the most corrupt? And how did we stoop so low from being the richest country in Africa; with loads of resources, to being the country with a high population of poor people; poor to the extent of being indebted to China?

The government needs to listen and deliver on their responsibilities, jobs and duties as elected leaders of the citizens.

We desire a country where youths are given the opportunity, the upper-hand and the chance to plan out or chart a path that outlines a future that benefits all; roadmap that will put the economy on the path of growth and development, and create in it an enabling environment where opportunity thrives and remains.

Our political leaders must strive to ensure that there is adequate security of lives and property, and do whatever it takes to put an end to the high rate of insurgency we’re facing, perpetrated by the well-known Boko Haram and other groups.

We need a nation where we can sleep with our eyes closed without having to worry about terrorism and attacks. For goodness sake, we are said to be the giant of Africa, we shouldn’t still be talking about these trivial issues which are the main causes of underdevelopment in our country.

We need a country that has zero- tolerance for corruption, religious and tribal conflicts. My fantasied Nigeria is a country where citizens enjoy quality infrastructure, have access to good roads, pipe-borne water and uninterrupted power supply.

We need well-paid jobs, at least to reduce the massive number of jobless years spent by graduates after graduating. We need good governance, reduction in dollar rates, petroleum products refined in our own country as well as reformation of the educational, agricultural and health sectors.

Our educational system is in shambles just as the agricultural sector and we all have to play our roles to improve it. The alarming increase in unemployment, violence, poor living conditions, food price-hike, inequality and injustice are worrisome.

Just take a look at the current strike action. ASUU has become renowned for its usual strikes due to unresolved issues, leading to prolonged and wasted years of the youths; the supposed ‘leaders of tomorrow.’

We dream of an era where strikes will be heard of no more by academic and non-academic staff in our higher educational institutions. We foresee student unions that will truly prioritise the welfare of the students.

We need a country where freedom reigns, and where free and fair elections exist. We desire a country where the rich will patronise local hospitals rather than go abroad for medical treatments. We seek a country where there is independence of the judiciary and observance of fundamental human rights.

Expecting our situation to change without putting any effort is like waiting for a ship at an airport. Yes, we must complement our prayers with the works of our hands.

We all need to come together, unified as one and that has to do with loving ourselves and push for development and growth as a nation for where two or three are in agreement, nothing will be too hard to overcome.

Let’s show up and play our parts. God has provided Nigerians with all the tools required to build a successful nation. He gave us a mind and vast natural resources, the kind that many countries in the world lack. The utilisation of these natural resources would propel the nation into the rank of progressive nations in the world rather than lavishing these resources for private gains.

In conclusion, Nigeria will be great again; we cannot give up now. Let’s take up hints from other countries that have strived and attained development.

We cannot afford to ignore the cries of our people any longer; positive change must come. There has to be a working solution to these issues. The labours and deaths of our heroes past will not be in vain.

Name: Lawrence, Amakie Beatrice

Age: 17 years.

Class: SS 3

School: GSS, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja