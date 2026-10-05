The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday said his administration would buy 10,000 shares of the Dangote Refinery IPO for 10 female teachers in each of the outstanding public schools in the state.

AbdulRazaq, who announced this in Ilorin , the state capital during the celebration of the World Teachers Day said the motive was to foster investment culture among female teachers.

The governor, who identified teachers as major drivers in the sector, said his government would continually prioritise their welfare .

He disclosed that he has directed the state Head of Service, Dr. Olufunke Mercy Shittu, to design modalities to capture outstanding retired female teachers under the Dangote Refinery IPO as well.

“Before I conclude, we have been in discussion with Dangote Foundation and this discussion is about promoting investment culture among women, financial inclusion, investment, assets and shareholding.

“Dangote has created the Dangote Foundation, providing subscription grounds for women only. For every ten shares we purchase they will give a grant of another ten shares making twenty shares.

“Our hardworking women teachers in TESCOM and SUBEB will get ten shares each. We will also extend it to the retired female teachers so that peace and prosperity will go round them,” he said.