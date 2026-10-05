The Kwara State Police Command has recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 42 rounds of live ammunition from a commercial vehicle in Ilorin, leading to the discovery of a suspected gun-running network.

The weapons were intercepted during a stop-and-search operation along the Alapa–Okolowo axis of Ilorin, where police operatives found a bag containing the firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.

The police command on Monday in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Toun Ejire- Adeyemi said a 30-year-old suspect, Umaru M., initially denied ownership of the bag but later admitted to conveying the weapons during interrogation.

She added that the suspect’s statement provided investigators with a major breakthrough, as he allegedly linked the recovered firearms to another suspected member of the network identified as Dan Yarubawa.

Ejire- Adeyemi said Yarubawa allegedly handed the weapons to Umaru for onward delivery to another individual, identified as Dahiru, outside Kwara State.

She said efforts had been intensified to arrest the other suspects and unravel the full extent of the alleged gun-running network.

The state’s commissioner of police, Adekimi Ojo, reassured residents that the command would continue to adopt proactive and intelligence-led strategies to identify and disrupt threats to lives and property across the state.

He urged members of the public to support the police by providing timely and credible information that could assist ongoing investigations and prevent criminal activities.

He said the command would sustain its vigilance and operations to keep Kwara State safe.