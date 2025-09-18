Advertisement

The Kwara State Government has approved the relocation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp from its permanent site in Yikpata, Edu local government area to Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, the state capital.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Edu local government area where Yikpata is located has witnessed attacks by the non- state actors in recent time.

NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr. Joshua Onifade said the decision to relocate the NYSC camp followed security concerns raised by those he described as “perpetrators and enemies of progress”.

“This decision becomes necessary due to some recent security concerns around the permanent orientation camp, Yikpata, in the Edu local government area of Kwara state”, he said.

Onifade assured prospective corps members and their parents of adequate security and smooth conduct of the three-week exercise in Ilorin.

He stated that soldiers and other security personnel will be deployed to safeguard the lives and welfare of the youth corps members deployed to the state.

The Coordinator further expressed appreciation to both the federal and state governments for their intervention and support, stressing that NYSC was prepared to host the orientation course.

Onifade also said heads of various assignments had commenced preparations to receive corps members, who were expected in camp from Wednesday, September 24 to Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

About 1,800 corps members were expected to participate in the 21-day exercise in the state.

“The NYSC management wishes to appreciate the unrelenting efforts of the state government and the various security operatives in resolving the insecurity challenges in some parts of Kwara state.

“However, the decision to temporarily relocate the camp, is to substantially allay the fears of our prospective corps members, some of who are visiting the state for the first time.

“The NYSC state coordinator commends Governor (AbdulRahman) AbdulRazaq-led government for this proactive decision and for always ensuring that issues of corps members’ welfare remains its utmost priority.”

He added that the Director General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. O. O Nafiu has directed the Director, South West Area Office I, Osun State, to inspect and evaluate the temporary venue for the purpose of assessing the level of preparedness.

“The NYSC management wishes all our prospective corps members a hitch-free journeys to their various camps, advise them strongly, not to travel at night and also board vehicles only at the designated motor parks”, Onifade added.