Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has declared that he will not recommend or impose any commissioners on Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as he resumes duties after the end of six-month emergency rule.

President Bola Tinubu had in March declared state of emergency in the state amid a protracted political crisis between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ on Thursday, Wike firmly distanced himself from any intention to interfere in the governor’s selection of cabinet members, pledging to give him a free hand to govern.

“I cannot go and impose anything on the governor. Why would I impose anything on the governor? Assuming I go to the governor and say, ‘I want this,’ will the state collapse? I will not. I have no candidate, and I will not,” Wike stated.

He further emphasised that even if the governor sought his counsel, his response would be one of non-interference and support for Fubara’s autonomy.

“Even if the governor comes to me now and says, ‘we have agreed we want to work together’, which is natural, I will say, ‘look, I give you free hand, you know how you want to run things for the state’.

“All I would want to say is: I know what I did and what I have done to keep this thing to this level; don’t drop it, move ahead. As I speak to you, I left the state where we can compete favourably with Lagos,” he said.