The Kwara State Government, on Wednesday, urged the people of the state to create safe spaces for women and children to enable them thrive in all aspects of life.

Advertisement

The commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Afolashade Opeyemi, made the call

during the peace walk organised by her ministry, Office of the First Lady, and other key stakeholders, in commemoration of the 2025 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

The commissioner, who spoke through the director, Personnel, Finance and Supply, Alh. AbdulRasheed Ubandawaki, noted that the 2025 16 Days of Activism, themed ‘Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls”, was dedicated to increasing awareness on the dangers of violence perpetrated against women and children through digital devices and social media.

Advertisement

She stressed that digital devices were increasingly being used to harass, stalk, abuse individuals and in extreme cases, to cause fatal harm through acts such as revenge porn, online threats, online sexual harassment, leaked nude images, trolling, catfishing, misogynistic networks and impersonation, among others.

She added that the effects of these forms of digital violence were often long-lasting and deeply traumatic for the survivors.

Opeyemi commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the First Lady, Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, for their passion towards ensuring safe spaces for girls and women in the state.

She tasked residents of the state to watch out for their safety, reiterating that the effect of being exposed to such harmful practices were usually damaging and long-lasting.

In his remarks, the focal person, Coalition to End the Girl Child Marriage in Nigeria, Mr Olufemi Oyedeji, disclosed that there were existing laws in the state against all abuses including digital abuse.

He warned that anyone caught violating the laws would be made to face the music.