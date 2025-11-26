Wema Bank and Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, are set to conclude the Nigerian leg of the 5ive Tour in Abuja on December 14, 2025, after successfully taking the tour through four geopolitical regions of the country.

The planned Abuja show marks the latest development in the nationwide rollout of the 5ive Tour, which has so far attracted more than 80,000 attendees across four major cities.

The Nigerian leg of the tour has already made stops in Uyo, Yola, Enugu and Ibadan, covering four regions in what organisers described as a deliberate effort to ensure diversity, inclusion and nationwide accessibility for fans.

The homecoming tour follows a successful global run earlier in the year, when Davido embarked on the 5ive Tour to celebrate the release of his fifth studio album, ‘5ive’. He later announced in October 2025 that the tour would return to Nigeria, continuing his long-standing partnership with Wema Bank.

Since its kickoff, Wema Bank has amplified the tour experience with exclusive customer access, VIP packages and premium Davido 5ive Tour merchandise that has gained nationwide popularity. The bank’s involvement has been credited with raising the bar for entertainment collaborations, contributing to what has become one of the biggest studio tours on the continent.

The partnership, already widely recognised from previous initiatives, has once again drawn commendation from fans and industry observers, who praised Wema Bank for maintaining a strong connection with youth culture and entertainment trends.

With excitement building ahead of the Abuja finale, Wema Bank has urged fans hoping to secure free tickets or limited-edition tour merchandise to follow its social media pages on Instagram, X and Facebook for updates as the #Wema5iveAliveTour approaches its grand conclusion.